PDT Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alkermes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

