PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.90 on Thursday, reaching $652.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,281. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.12 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.