PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $4,274,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $508.91. 467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,988. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $517.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,408,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

