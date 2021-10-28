PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 69,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

