PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Zovio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Zovio Inc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Zovio Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

