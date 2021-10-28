PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 30,957 Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Qumu news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

