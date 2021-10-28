Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The firm has a market cap of £882.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.60 ($4.42).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

