Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

TSE:PPL opened at C$41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 billion and a PE ratio of -47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.31. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders purchased a total of 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662 in the last 90 days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

