Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Pendle has a total market cap of $56.87 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.84 or 1.00094351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.08 or 0.06775084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

