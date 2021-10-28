Pennon Group (LON:PNN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,175

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,182 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 569.47 ($7.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

