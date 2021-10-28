PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan Sells 4,796 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.