Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 1,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,638. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

