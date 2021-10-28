Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.