PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Gap Down to $27.98

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $26.85. PetMed Express shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 5,087 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. FMR LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PetMed Express by 93.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

