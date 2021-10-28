Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.060-$0.120 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PECO opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

