Photon Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $79,524.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Photon has traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 42,131,227,971 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

