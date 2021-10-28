Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

