PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the September 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,250 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,250 shares of company stock worth $372,313.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 31.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of NRGX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 157,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,145. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

