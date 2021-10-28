Piper Sandler Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $825.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.31.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $604.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $686.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.02. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $417.36 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.28. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

