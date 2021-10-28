Piper Sandler Comments on Orange County Bancorp Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

