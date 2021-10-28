Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Plus500 in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

