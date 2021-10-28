Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4,246.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,190 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $80,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 106,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 94,166 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $112.10. 81,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,121. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 815.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

