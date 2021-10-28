Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $413.64 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for 1.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $413,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,789. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

