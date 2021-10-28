Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $64.29 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 624.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,748 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $64,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.42. 26,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,825. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.46, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.68. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $433.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.