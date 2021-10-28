Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $128,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.45. 90,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,201. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

