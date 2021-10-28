Polis Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.00193007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006139 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00600811 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.