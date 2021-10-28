Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $499.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $517.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,408,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

