Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.29.
NASDAQ POOL opened at $499.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $517.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,408,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
