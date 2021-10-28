Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Up 45.3%

Shares of Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) shot up 45.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63.

Positron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes.

