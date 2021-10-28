Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $9.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $38.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

