PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.68.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.