Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Precigen were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Precigen by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Precigen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PGEN opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,253,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,132. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

