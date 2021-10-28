Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEYE remained flat at $$2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

