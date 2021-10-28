Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

