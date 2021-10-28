Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFG. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

