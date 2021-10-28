Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 12393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

