Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $45.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,437.55. 93,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,381.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

