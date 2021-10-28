Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $18.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,906.01. 60,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.