Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,770 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 23,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

