Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 302,267 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,021,000. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 186,956 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000.

NYSEARCA AAAU remained flat at $$17.89 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

