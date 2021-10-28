ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.39. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.