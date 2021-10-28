ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352,504 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

