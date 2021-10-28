ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMK. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $2,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weis Markets by 177.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 360.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.66%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.