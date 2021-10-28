ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,057 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1,037.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 514,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 289,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 224.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.