ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 634,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 962,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $922.36 million, a P/E ratio of -905.09, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

