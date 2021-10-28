ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eargo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eargo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eargo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eargo by 146.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $317.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.46.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

