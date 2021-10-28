ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 276,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,046,511 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $22,159,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

