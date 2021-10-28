Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

