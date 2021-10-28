PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.72

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.72 and last traded at $178.01, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 141,067 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after buying an additional 85,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

