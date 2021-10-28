Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,710 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

