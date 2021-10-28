Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of DocuSign worth $30,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $277.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

